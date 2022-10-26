Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The People’s Council of central Thua Thien-Hue province held a meeting on October 26 to discuss and adopt important draft resolutions for socio-economic development, including a project on the Vietnam-Republic of Korea peace village in A Luoi district.



The 2022-2026 project will cost over 3.2 million USD in non-refundable aid from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and more than 8.9 billion VND (386,000 USD) from the local budget.



It aims to support socio-economic development for residents in 18 communes and townships in A Luoi district who are living in and around areas recently cleared from post-war bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO), as well as enhance their adaptability to other disaster risks.



The project includes comprehensive medical services for UXO victims, agriculture, adaptation to climate change and natural disasters through building flood-resistant houses, repairing, upgrading and building new 10 communal medical stations, and establishing and operating a remote medical examination and treatment system at the grassroots level.



Thua Thien - Hue is one of the localities heavily affected by bombs and mines left over from the war, mostly in the mountainous district of A Luoi that records the largest number of UXO victims.



Once completed, the project is expected to build a harmonious, safe, prosperous rural community that is resilient to climate change./.