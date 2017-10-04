illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– As many as 491 enterprises were established with total chapter capital of 4.8 trillion VND (211.2 million USD) in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue in the first nine months of the year.This was a two-fold increase in registered capital.In addition, the province lured 50 domestic investment projects, worth 5,671 billion VND (249.5 million USD) and three foreign investment projects.The provincial Department of Planning and Investment has launched its public services portal. One-stop administrative procedure services have benefited local firms.In the same period, the provincial industrial production index (IPI) climbed 15.2 percent year-on-year. In which, the processing and manufacturing sector surged 11.19 percent; water supply and waste collection up 3.56 percent; electricity production and distribution up 66.75 percent.An increasing trend was also witnessed in aquatic product processing, paper and paper products, and pharmaceuticals.According to Director of the Department Nguyen Thanh, the IPI increase was buoyed by the local power production and enhanced capacity of aluminium factories, and the operation of the Vitto Phu Loc Tile Company.-VNA