Thua Thien-Hue aims to become a cultural, tourism centre of Asia
The central province of Thua Thien-Hue is expected to become a cultural, tourism and health care centre in Southeast Asia by 2030.
The province is also set to become one of the country’s hubs in the fields of science, technology, multidisciplinary education and training, national defence-security.
Thua Thien-Hue is envisioned to become a festival city of Asia by 2045.
During the 2021 -2025 period, Thua Thien-Hue should work to earn the status of a centrally-run city and complete the expansion of Hue city before 2022 as planned.
The province should strive for an annual growth of 7.5-8.5 percent in gross regional domestic product while the total social investment capital will increase by 12 percent each year./.