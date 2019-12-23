The province is also set to become one of the country’s hubs in the fields of science, technology, multidisciplinary education and training, national defence-security.

Thua Thien-Hue is envisioned to become a festival city of Asia by 2045.

During the 2021 -2025 period, Thua Thien-Hue should work to earn the status of a centrally-run city and complete the expansion of Hue city before 2022 as planned.

The province should strive for an annual growth of 7.5-8.5 percent in gross regional domestic product while the total social investment capital will increase by 12 percent each year./.

