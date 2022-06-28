Thua Thien-Hue: Ancient Cham tower announced as world record

The History Museum of the central province of Thua Thien - Hue on June 27 held a ceremony to announce the national and world records for the local Phu Dien Cham Tower, as it has been recognised the first ancient Cham tower sinking deep under the coastal sand dunes to be excavated and preserved in Vietnam and the world.