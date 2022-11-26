Thua Thien-Hue art programme celebrates anniversary of Vietnam-RoK ties
An art programme featuring traditional dances of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held on November 25 evening in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties (December 22, 1992-2022).
The event was jointly organised by the Hue Royal Art Theatre and the Gyeonggi Dance Company of the RoK.
On November 24 evening, the Korean Traditional Music Association also introduced to Thua Thien-Hue audience traditional songs and dances at Duyet Thi Duong theatre in the Imperial City of Hue./.