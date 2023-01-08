These two wild animals, a pig-tailed macaque weighing 8 kilos and a red-faced monkey weighing 9 kilo, both of which are in the group of rare and endangered animals, were handed over to Hương Trà town’s Forest Protection Department by local people to release back into their habitat.

The number of wild animals being released back into their natural environment has increased significantly thanks to effective directions by forest rangers.

Extracurricular activities on nature reserves like these have helped students gain a better understanding of natural habitats, the characteristics of animals, and the danger of extinction posed by illegal animal hunting and consumption. They also help increase students’ awareness about protecting biodiversity in the natural world.

Besides diversifying forms of information provision, the Forest Protection Department of Thua Thien-Hue also holds regular training courses for grassroots rangers to improve their knowledge and skills regarding wildlife rescue, boosting professionalism when receiving information and ensuring the best conditions for any release.

More than 80 wild animals were voluntarily handed over to Forest Protection Departments in Thua Thien-Hue province by local people last year, many of which are at risk of extinction.

The results reveal a positive change in community awareness about the importance of wildlife protection./.

VNA