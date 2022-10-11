Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue Nguyen Van Phuong has expressed his hope that an air route linking Hue city and Cambodia’s Siem Reap province will be resumed in the near future to connect with tourist destinations.

Phuong made the statement during a meeting with Cambodian Minister in charge of Border Affairs Var Kim Hong on October 11, who has been in Hue city to attend the meeting of the two Chairmen of Vietnam-Cambodia, Cambodia-Vietnam Joint Border Committee.

Phuong also hoped that many cultural exchanges between the two countries will also be held in Hue city.



He wished the meeting of the two chairmen a success, contributing to building a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development between the two nations.

Var Kim Hong expressed his delight to visit Hue ancient capital, a well-known heritage urban area of Vietnam.

As part of the programme, the Cambodian delegation is scheduled to visit Hue Imperial Citadel and relic sites in the Complex of Hue Monuments, a World Cultural Heritage./.