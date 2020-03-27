Thua Thien-Hue given facelift after 45 years of liberation
-
Hue city is the heart of Thua Thien-Hue province (Photo: VNA)
-
Hai Van 2 bridge, the longest bridge of Hai Van 2 tunnel construction work that connects Thua Thien-Hue province and Da Nang city, is expected to be completed in Quarter 4, 2020 (Photo: VNA)
-
Phu Bai international airport has been frequently upgraded towards a capacity of five million passengers by 2020 and nine million passengers by 2030 (Photo: VNA)
-
La Son-Tuy Loan expressway, a component of Ho Chi Minh Road project, crosses forests in Thua Thien-Hue province to connect the locality and Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
-
Mangrove forests are like shields against high tides and erosion for residents in Tam Giang lagoon in Quang Loi commune, Quang Dien district (Photo: VNA)
-
Thua Thien-Hue province is home to numerous tourist attractions. In photo: Thai Hoa palace in Hue Imperial Citadel, which was built in 1805 under King Gia Long’s reign (Photo: VNA)
-
Covering a total area of 10.5 hectares, Da Vien multi-functional cultural zone is expected to be a highlight tourism spot along Huong river (Photo: VNA)
-
Scallion is among key farm produce in Thua Thien-Hue province, bringing average annual income of some 15,000 USD per year per household (Photo: VNA)
-
Shrimp breeding farm in Quang Dien district (Photo: VNA)
-
Farmers in Thua Thien-Hue province cultivate rice for Winter-spring crop (Photo: VNA)
-
Workers at Hue fibre factory under Hue Textile and Garment JSC (Photo: VNA)
-
My Lam Conical hat crafting village is a venue for tourists to experience the traditional trade of the locality (Photo: VNA)
-
Tourists travel around the ancient capital of Hue on cyclos (Photo: VNA)
-
Boat racing within Hue Traditional Craft Festival 2009 (Photo: VNA)
-
Hue Royal Court Music is listed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity (Photo: VNA)
-
Hue Central Hospital among leading health institutions nationwide in technological application (Photo: VNA)
-
Hue Central Hospital among leading health institutions nationwide in technological application (Photo: VNA)
-
Kim Sora Company Limited in Thua Thien-Hue province produces face masks to distribute to consumers given increasing demands due to COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)