At 5 o'clock on March 21, 1975, the Vietnamese army started the campaign to liberate Thua Thien-Hue. After 5 days, the province was freed. The victory was of great significance as Hue city was one of the two biggest urban cities in the south and the province was an important strategic location in terms of politics, military and diplomacy during the US resistance war.



After 45 years of liberation, Thua Thien - Hue has changed drastically, affirming its role as one of the country’s biggest culture-tourism centres. The province considers tourism its spearhead economic sector with information technology and communications its breakthrough and industry and hi-tech agriculture its foundation for development. Last year, the tourism sector brought in 11.3 trillion VND in revenue.



The province is also set to become one of the country’s hubs in the fields of science, technology, education and training and national defence-security.



Thua Thien-Hue is envisioned to become a festival city of Asia by 2045./.

