Thua Thien-Hue: Hot air balloon festival to thrill tourists this month
A hot air balloon festival, the largest of its kind held in Vietnam so far, will take place in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from June 25 to 30 coinciding with the local signature Hue Festival this year.
As heard at a press conference on the event in Hanoi on June 17, the fourth edition of the festival this year will feature ten hot-air balloons that can carry 2-3 passengers each, and ten others for decorative purposes only.
The venue will be inside the Hue Citadel, the central structure of the local Complex of Hue Monuments – a UNESCO-recognised World Cultural Heritage.
Illustrative photo (Source: congthuong.vn)On June 26, the musical concert EDM - Night of Lights is scheduled as part of the festival, staging famous artists.
Director of the Thua Thien-Hue Department of Tourism Nguyen Van Phuc said he hopes the event will bring good experience for passengers and be a great chance for promoting Festival Hue 2022 and the local tourism./.