Students help visitors fill out health declaration forms (Photo: VNA)

Hundreds of students from the Hue University of Medicine and Pharmacy in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have volunteered to join the nation’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.At the Hue railway station – one of the medical checkpoints, a group of students from the university are working around the clock with local health officers, police and military forces.Whenever there is a departure or arrival, regardless of day or night, the task force is there to classify the flow of passengers, take their temperatures, and show them how to fill out health declaration forms and implement preventive measures like washing hands. There are three groups of students on duty every day. Each group has five students.Hoang Tran Sao Mai said that after receiving the university’s notification, many students had volunteered to take part in the anti-coronavirus campaign at Thua Thien-Hue’s checkpoints.“We are still young, so we want to contribute our efforts to the nation’s COVID-19 prevention. This is also an opportunity for us to apply what we’ve learned at school.”Rector of the university Vu Quoc Huy said close to 340 students from the unviersity have registered for the project.“We have selected about 160 students who are fluent in a foreign language to support foreigners. This is a good chance for students to show their bravery and responsibility for the community.”At present, four COVID-19 patients are being treated at the Hue Central Hospital. The province is quarantining 775 suspected cases.The Ministry of Health on late March 22 confirmed seven new COVID-19 infection cases, raising the total number in Vietnam to 113. March 22 also witnessed the biggest increase in the number of infections in a single day with 19 new cases./.