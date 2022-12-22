Politics UN special adviser hails Vietnam’s role in global climate change response Vietnam is playing an important role in the global efforts in response to climate change, affirmed Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition Selwin Hart.

Politics Indonesian President hosts welcome ceremony for President Nguyen Xuan Phuc President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is on a State visit to Indonesia, was welcomed by his counterpart Joko Widodo at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Bogor city, West Java province, on December 22.

Politics Association hailed as bridge linking Vietnam, Netherlands President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga on December 21 hailed Vietnam-Netherlands Friendship and Cooperation Association for its practical activities in promoting the friendship, unity, and cooperation between the people of the two countries.

Politics Quang Ninh, Chinese locality foster multifaceted cooperation A high-level delegation from the northeastern border province of Quang Ninh’s Mong Cai city on December 21 held a virtual meeting with authorities of Dongxing city in China's Guangxi province, discussing bilateral collaboration across fields in the time to come.