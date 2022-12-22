Thua Thien-Hue, Lao locality discuss red cross work in border region
Participants of the meeting pose for a group photo (Source: VNA)Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The Red Cross Societies of Thua Thien-Hue and Laos' Salavan province on December 21 held a conference in the central Vietnam province to review their past cooperation and set out orientations for joint works in the 2023-2027 period.
Standing Vice Chairman of the Thua Thien-Hue People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh said the event helps step up their collaboration as well as the comprehensive cooperation between the province and Lao border localities.
As heard at the function, from 2018 to 2022, Thua Thien-Hue has offered emergency relief for Salavan, presented cows for needy families and built charity houses in the province, and run training courses on first aid for members of the Lao association.
Meanwhile, the Lao side has given necessities and water purifiers to Ta Oi and Van Kieu ethnic groups in mountainous areas of Thua Thien-Hue.
The two associations said they target further exchanges on an annual rotating basis. They noted that they will work together to mobilise donations for disadvantaged people and victims of natural disasters and diseases along the shared border of the two provinces. The Red Cross Society of Thua Thien-Hue province will build specific programmes and plans to support the Lao side in developing models of charity house building and livestock farming for poor households as well as delivering humanitarian aid for disadvantaged villages.
Kangsit Unchit, head of the Lao association, expressed his wish for more assistance related to blood donation, poverty reduction, and education activities in Salavan’s border areas.
On the same day, the Lao delegation visited and studied blood donation models at the Hue Central Hospital.