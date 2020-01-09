Thua Thien-Hue, Lao province review cooperation
Leaders of Thua Thien-Hue and Savannakhet pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)
Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – Leaders of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue and the Lao province of Savannakhet reviewed implementation of their bilateral cooperation at a meeting in Hue city on January 9.
During the meeting, held during the visit of Vice Governor of Savannakhet Phoxay Sayasone, the two sides updated each other on their socio-economic development last year and reviewed the bilateral cooperation in recent years.
Vice Governor Phoxay Sayasone thanked the Party, State and people of Thua Thien-Hue for the warm welcome as well as the support for Savannakhet’s economic development, which he said has strengthened the two provinces’ friendship and comprehensive relations.
He wished the province’s Party, State and people a happy and successful Lunar New Year and expected the two sides will further foster comprehensive ties in a bid to boost socio-economic growth and contribute to the two countries’ long-standing relations.
Secretary of the Thua Thien-Hue Party’s Committee Le Truong Luu, for his part, valued the two provinces’ cooperation, citing as an example joint work in promoting tourism linkages along the East-West Economic Corridor.
Since 2002, Thue Thien-Hue has provided ten scholarships each year for students from Savannakhet to pursue education in Vietnam. The two provinces have also seen progress in cooperation in healthcare, cultural affairs and sports and at the same time, maintained close coordination in raising awareness of the Vietnam – Laos special friendship and cooperation among their people, particularly the youth./.