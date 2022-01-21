Thua Thien-Hue launches virtual tourism space
At the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – A virtual space introducing tourist destinations of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue was launched on January 20, aiming to optimise digital transformation to boost the industry's recovery and encourage traveling activities amid new normal situation.
According to Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Tran Huu Thuy Giang, this is a new step for the province to catch up with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and link with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to promote its tourism products, services and destinations to foreign visitors, while contributing to helping Vietnamese firms to seek partnership with leading telecommunication and IT companies.
Giang said the province hopes to organise the space annually, providing a chance for localities across the province and local travel firms to connect with their customers.
Visitors can access the Thua Thien-Hue virtual tourism space at websites http://khonggianao.huetourism.gov.vn and http://khonggianao.visithue.vn to enjoy images of destinations, festivals and specialties as well as tourism activities of the province in a 3D format.
The department and its technology partner Vietsoftpro JSC have supported travel firms to register to join the virtual tourism space and interact with customers. So far, more than 90 localities and businesses have registered to take part in the space.
Hoang Quoc Viet, Chairman of the Vietsoftpro, said hat the firm will continue to develop the space to a tourism platform allowing visitors to book tours and hotels for their trips.
Also on January 20, the provincial Department of Tourism held a conference to launch its tasks for 2022./.