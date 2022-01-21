Travel Da Lat - an attractive destination to tourists Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is one of the three cities to receive the ASEAN Clean Tourist City Award. Da Lat is an attractive destination not only for its fresh, cool air but also for its beautiful and interesting 'check-in' places.

Travel Da Nang shakes hands with Klook in tourism promotion The Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre on January 21 signed a cooperation agreement with travel firm Klook Vietnam on strengthening communications and tourism promotion to attract more tourists to the central city.

Travel Vietravel Airlines opens new route connecting HCM City and Quy Nhon The first flight on Vietravel Airlines’ new route linking Ho Chi Minh City to the south central province of Binh Dinh’s Quy Nhon city took off on January 21.

Travel Tourism board proposes complete opening of market from May 1 The Tourism Advisory Board (TAB), the Private Sector Development Committee (Committee IV) and the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) Alliance have proposed that the Government remove all domestic and international travel restrictions and completely reopen the tourism market from May 1.