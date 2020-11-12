Thua Thien-Hue leads localities nationwide in IT application
The central province of Thua Thien-Hue leads centrally-run localities nationwide in the level of information technology (IT) application in 2019, announced a conference held by the Ministry of Information and Communications on November 11.
According to a ranking on IT application among ministries, sectors and localities in 2019, the Ministry of Finance took the first position among the ministries and ministry-level agencies in the field.
In general, the average IT application level of Government-run agencies, and cities and provinces in 2019 was higher than that in 2018 which was led by the Vietnam Social Security.
Also on November 11, the Authority of IT Application under the Ministry of Information and Communications also publicised a book of questions and answers on digital transformation./.
