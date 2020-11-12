Sci-Tech Biotech mart introduces 100 innovative technologies A tech-mart on biotechnology opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 5, displaying 100 innovative technologies from 50 businesses and educational institutes.

Sci-Tech Cyber attacks targeting Vietnam’s information systems down 7.8 pct There were over 4,100 cyber attacks targeting Vietnam’s information systems in the first 10 months of 2020, down 7.8 percent against the same period last year, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) under the Ministry of Information and Communications’ Authority of Information Security has reported.

Sci-Tech Viettel, MobiFone licenced to commercially test 5G Telecom providers Viettel and Mobifone have received licences from the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) to commercially test fifth-generation (5G) broadcast in Hanoi and HCM City.