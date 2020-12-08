Thua Thien-Hue makes efforts to reboot tourism
The central province of Thua Thien-Hue put forth different scenarios for local tourism based on COVID-19 developments in 2021, during the 11th session of the provincial People’s Council (seventh tenure) that concluded on December 8.
The total number of tourists to Thua Thien-Hue is estimated at only 1.7 million this year. (Photo: VNA)
Under the first scenario when the pandemic is yet to be contained both nationally and internationally, the locality expects to welcome only 2-2.2 million visitors, mainly domestic tourists, and earn from 4-4.4 trillion VND (173.1-190.4 million USD) from the sector.
The province aims to serve 3– 3.5 million holidaymakers and rake in 6.5–7 trillion VND if the pandemic is put under control at home but not many international flights are resumed.
Under the last scenario when COVID-19 is controlled both at home and abroad thanks to vaccines, Thua Thien-Hue hopes to welcome 4-4.5 million tourists, and pocket more than 8 trillion VND from the industry in 2021.
This year, the total number of tourists to Thua Thien-Hue is estimated at only 1.7 million.
According to Le Huu Minh, Acting Director of the provincial Department of Tourism, his agency has used an app called “Blue map” to promote safe destinations among vacationers.
He suggested developing leisure tourism apart from culture and heritage tourism products amidst the difficult circumstances caused by COVID-19, saying local leaders should pay more heed to removing difficulties to tourism projects.
In an effort to recover local tourism, Thua Thien-Hue will organise various culture and sports events this month, including a marathon tournament with the participation of around 7,000-8,000 people, along with programmes promoting Ao dai (Vietnam’s traditional dress) and local cuisine from December 18-20. /.