Travel Beauty of tree marigold in Northwestern mountains By year-end, Muong Nhe district in Dien Bien province is covered in vivid yellow of blooming tree marigolds, creating poetic scenes.

Travel Da Nang draws two scenarios for future tourism development The central city of Da Nang has focused on recovering the pandemic-hit tourism to continue boosting the sector’s sustainable development, focusing on high-end services in association with resort real estate.

Travel Kien Giang secures over 15.38 billion USD in tourism projects More than 355.6 trillion VND (15.38 billion USD) had been injected into 323 tourism projects in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang as of November this year, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.