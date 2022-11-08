Thua Thien-Hue: Nguyen dynasty’s clothing on display
Hanoi (VNA) – An exhibition of 10 kinds of ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) under the last Vietnamese feudal dynasty, the Nguyen (1802 - 1945), is taking place in Hue ancient capital in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
On display at the Huong river antique pottery museum until November 11, the items are part of a collection of Vietnamese researcher Thai Kim Lan. Among them are a dragon-embroidered robe for emperors and other worn by members of the royal family.
On the occasion, designer Trinh Hoang Dieu also puts on stage a number of ao dai designs that combine both traditional and modern features.
Being the national costume when Vietnam was a kingdom, now ao dai stays the national dress for important ceremonies and events./.