Thua Thien-Hue: No nCoV infection 14 days after visit of Diamond Princess cruise
Diamond Princess cruise ship anchored at Yokohama, Japan on February 6 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) - The People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on February 11 said there is no infection with the novel coronavirus (nCoV) in the province during 14 days after the arrival of Diamond Princess cruise ship at Chan May port on January 27.
The international cruise ship is being quarantined offshore Yokohama, Japan, after a passenger was found infected with nCoV. By now, the number of confirmed infections on the ship has surpassed 60.
The Diamond Princess carrying 2,700 passengers and 1,050 crew members docked at Chan May Port in Thua Thien-Hue at 6:30 am on January 27.
At the port, relevant agencies performed quarantine procedures for all passengers and crew members, took their temperature and distributed leaflets on nCoV prevention. No passenger or crew members showed such signs as fever, coughing or breathing difficulty at that time.
1,252 passengers left the ship and joined in registered tours in the locality.
According to the Tan Hong travel agency, 454 passengers of the cruise participated in two tours of Hue city during the day. All passengers and crew members returned to the ship the same day, and it left at 17:00 for the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.
Director of Thua Thien-Hue Department of Health Nguyen Nam Hung said as of 9:00 am on February 11, no staff members performing entry procedures and serving the passengers during their tours showed any signs of the acute respiratory disease caused by nCoV.
Vietnam confirmed the 15th nCoV case in the country on February 11. By now six patients have been cured and discharged from hospital./.