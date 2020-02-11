Society Hanoi launches blood donation drive A blood donation campaign, called the Red Spring festival, was launched in Hanoi on February 11, the 13th of its kind organized so far, to ease blood shortages after the Lunar New Year (Tet).

Society HCM City rolls out smart healthcare, education management centres A smart healthcare management centre using artificial intelligence (AI), the first of its kind in Vietnam, debuted in Ho Chi Minh City on February 11.

Society Deputy PM works with Vinh Phuc on nCoV fight Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is also head of the steering committee on the fight against the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV), on February 10 said the northern province of Vinh Phuc should maintain its efforts and determination to contain the epidemic in its localities.

Society Vietnam, US jointly study vaccine against African swine fever The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has suggested the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) transfer virus samples to Vietnam to study and produce vaccine against African swine fever (ASF) in the country.