Culture - Sports Vietnamese-Japanese rock band releases debut album Vietnamese rock band KURROCK, based in Japan, is set to release their highly-anticipated debut album titled KURROCK: VUOT on June 30, following the success of their tour in Vietnam during 2022-2023.

Culture - Sports Vietnam secures 95th place in FIFA ranking​ Vietnamese men football secured the 95th place in FIFA’s latest rankings and No.1 in Southeast Asia after its wins over Hong Kong (China) and Syria in friendly matches in June.

Culture - Sports “Colours of Vietnam” exhibition attracts French public A fine art exhibition themed “Colours of Vietnam” opened in Paris on June 28, attracting a large number of overseas Vietnamese living in France, as well as international friends who love Vietnamese paintings and culture.