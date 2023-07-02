Thua Thien-Hue: Over 1,000 people participate in 9th International Yoga Day
The mass Yoga performance of 1,000 people in Thua Thien-Hue on July 2 impresses both locals and tourists. (Photo: VNA)Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – More than 1,000 people took part in a mass yoga performance in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on July 2 to mark the 9th International Day of Yoga.
The event, the biggest of its kind in the province so far, was jointly held at Ngo Mon Square in the former imperial city of Hue by the Indian Embassy in Vietnam and Bao Viet Insurance Corporation.
Monica Sharma, Director of the Indian Embassy’s Swami Vivekananda Culture Centre, emphasised that yoga contributes to creating harmony between the body, mind, and spirit, and promoting overall well-being.
Phan Thanh Hai, Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports, said this was not only a sporting event but also aimed to spread the spirit of living happily, healthily, and positively, thus making people’s lives more vibrant.
In the future, the department will continue to collaborate with the embassy and relevant parties to further promote the development of the Yoga movement.
On the occasion, the Bao Viet Insurance Corporation presented 40 bicycles to diligent students in the locality, aiming to encourage them to continue their efforts to overcome difficult circumstances and pursue a brighter future./.