Thua Thien-Hue pays tribute to heroic mothers
A 460-page book featuring heroic Vietnamese mothers in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue was released on July 13, ahead of the 73rd War Invalids and Martyrs Day on July 27.
Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Bui Thanh Ha presents the book to relatives of the heroic Vietnamese mothers. (Photo: baothuathienhue.vn)
Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) - A 460-page book featuring heroic Vietnamese mothers in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue was released on July 13, ahead of the 73rd War Invalids and Martyrs Day on July 27.
The province had 406 heroic Vietnamese mothers in 97 communes, wards, and towns bestowed the title from January 2017 to January 2019. Only two, however, are still alive.
This is the fifth edition of the book, honouring 2,420 heroic Vietnamese mothers in Thua Thien-Hue and compiled by the provincial Party Committee’s information and education board.
Copies will be presented to families of the mothers as well as local departments, agencies, localities, and university libraries./.