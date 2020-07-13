Society Vietnam, France shore up people-to-people exchanges The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a get-together in HCM City on July 13 to celebrate France’s Bastille Day on July 14.

Society Australia to provide more funding to PAPI survey in Vietnam Australia will add an additional 9.7 million AUD (6.75 million USD) between 2021 and 2025 to its funding of the Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) survey, conducted by the UN Development Programme.

Society Vietnam-US ties tackling UXO in Quang Tri US support for the war-torn central province of Quang Tri in settling the aftermath of war is substantial and the cooperation between the two is viewed by many international experts as a model for the region and the world, an insider has said.