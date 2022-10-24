Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh (right) and Standing Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Thua Thien-Hue province Nguyen Thanh Binh at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The People’s Committee of central Thua Thien-Hue province, in coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand, held a seminar in Bangkok on October 22 to promote its tourism potential and attract more Thai tourists to the locality.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh said that despite severe impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism industries of Vietnam and Thailand have been making efforts to recover by restoring regular flights and building tourism products in accordance with customers’ taste.



The ambassador emphasised that Thua Thien-Hue is a famous tourist destination in Vietnam with an unique cultural identity and cultural characteristics that are similar to Thailand's well-known attractions such as Ayutthaya, Sukhothai, and Bangkok.

Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh said the organisation of the seminar aimed to step up the dissemination and promotion of tourist destinations and unique products of the province namely such as cuisine and 'Ao dai' (Vietnamese traditional long dress).



Vice President of the Thai Travel Agents Association Shivek Sachdev said that the event offered an opportunity to connect tourism companies of Thailand and Vietnam, thereby enhancing cooperation in a joint effort to introduce tourism products of Thua Thien-Hue province to the Thai market.



Participants at the seminar said that the opening of direct flights between the province and Thai localities, especially Bangkok, at the earliest time will contribute to promoting trade exchange and economic, tourism and cultural collaboration between the two localities as well as between the two countries.



Some Thai travel firms also suggested that Thien Hue-Hue should coordinate with neighbouring provinces in central Vietnam to set up tours with diverse forms to attract tourists from Thailand./.