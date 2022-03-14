The number of domestic tourists to Thua Thien-Hue has showed positive signs since the beginning of the year. But the opening of the international tourism market is still very much anticipated.

The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre is currently planning to renew its offerings to attract tourists once more.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Thua Thien-Hue will organise the Hue Festival over the course of this year, with nearly 50 cultural events to be held. The festival will be a highlight of efforts to attract tourists to Vietnam’s former imperial capital.

In addition to the strength of its heritage tourism, Thua Thien-Hue also boasts attractive resorts and beaches full of white sand and sunshine, along with Tam Giang - Cau Hai, the largest lagoon system in Southeast Asia. Its new offerings are sure to appeal to tourists, especially international visitors./.

