Culture - Sports Nearly 3,000 runners compete in Tay Ho Half Marathon 2021 Nearly 3,000 athletes took part in Tay Ho Half Marathon 2021 organised by the People’s Committee of Hanoi’s Tay Ho district on April 17. Of these, more than 1,000 people competed in half marathon.

Culture - Sports Send-off ceremony for Vietnamese delegation to SEA Games 31 slated for April 28 A ceremony will be held on April 28 in Hanoi to see off the sports delegation of Vietnam to the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) slated for May 12 – 23 in Hanoi.