At the Complex of Hue Monuments (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The central province of Thua Thien-Hue welcomed nearly 47,000 tourists nationwide during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from January 29 – February 3, including 330 foreigners who are experts and relatives of diplomats in Vietnam.

On the first day of the Year of the Tiger (which fell on February 1 this year), local cultural and historical sites served nearly 9,000 visitors. The figure rose to around 16,000 and 17,000 on the second and third days, respectively. Places that attracted large numbers of visitors were the Complex of Hue Monuments, tombs of Kings Gia Long, Minh Mang, Tu Duc, Khai Dinh and Thien Mu, Tu Hieu, Tu Dam pagodas, and Huyen Tran Princess temple.

Guests staying in lodging facilities during the period were estimated at over 9,000, with many hotels reporting high occupancy rates ranging from 70 to 90 percent.

Cultural relic sites under the management of the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre and the provincial Department of Culture and Sports were open to visitors for free from February 1-3./.