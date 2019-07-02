Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – The central province of Thua Thien – Hue is giving priority to green energy projects, especially solar power.



In Phong Dien district, the Phong Dien TTC solar power plant is expected to generate nearly 60 million kWh of electricity this year and reduce carbon dioxide emission by over 20,500 tonnes each year.



Chairman of the district People’s Committee Trinh Duc Hung said those projects are providing power for Phong Dien industrial park on a site of 700ha.



Local authorities are ready to work with the solar power plants to ensure safety during power generation and oversee the treatment of hazardous wastes, towards a green and clean power industry, he said.



According to the Vietnam Meteorological Hydrological Administration, there are more than 1,800 sunshine hours in Thua Thien-Hue each year, alongside relatively high solar radiation of 4.33 kWh per square metre each day. With good natural conditions from April to October, the province is qualified for efficient use of solar panels.



The province is also home to over 120km of coastline and a number of desert areas with flat terraces, which also aid the building of solar power plants.-VNA