A view of Huong River in Thua Thien-Hue. (Photo: VNA)



– A 145,000-ha botanical garden will be built on the Huong River, in Huong Vinh commune, Huong Tra town, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.The provincial People’s Committee recently approved 40 billion VND (1.72 million USD) to construct the garden covered by about 60,000 trees on a dune in the middle of the river.The garden will include a botanic park, gardens with birds and orchids, greenhouses for plants and an area providing students with practical farming experience.The project is scheduled to begin this October and expected to open in September, 2021. –VNA