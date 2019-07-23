Illustrative image (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)

- The central province of Thua Thien-Hue has announced that it will spend 11.94 trillion VND (514 million USD) over the next five years to improve its irrigation system in an effort to better facilitate local agriculture.Provincial authorities said the investment would stretch from now until 2025 to make sure that 85 percent of the crop fields and aquatic farms receive a regular and sufficient supply of water throughout the dry season.Dozens of reservoirs in Thua Thien-Hue would receive funding for upgrades in the near future. The authorities reported that 20 out of 56 reservoirs were showing signs of serious degradation and many were leaking water.The improved irrigation system is also intended to act as stronger protection against frequent flooding in the lower Huong and O Lau rivers. It will also store rain water for urban use.-VNA