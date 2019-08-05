Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The central province of Thua Thien-Hue will continue accelerating administrative reform to facilitate investment, while strengthening support to investors, especially in human resources training.According to Hoang Viet Trung, Vice Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment, the province will create optimal investment and business environment with attractive incentives and smooth management mechanisms, thus helping investors have long-term and stable operation.Trung said that the province will focus on creating easier capital access to businesses, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises and startups.In the first seven months of 2019, Thua Thien-Hue saw the establishment of 405 new firms with a combined registered capital of over 4.6 trillion VND (197.8 million USD), up 45 percent year on year.Trung said that in the period, the province’s budget collection reached nearly 4.2 trillion VND, up 8.7 percent year on year, while export revenue also rose 10 percent. Small businesses made great contributions to the results, he added.He also noted that the province’s activities to support and build startup ecosystem or innovative startups have focused on serving enterprises and help startups develop on the right direction.This year, Thua Thien-Hue plans to attract 15 domestic and foreign projects worth 400 million USD.-VNA