Thue Thien-Hue: Campaign to plant 2,500 trees in Phong Dien Nature Reserve underway
A new environmental campaign was launched on January 7 to plant 2,500 indigenous trees on five hectares of land at the Phong Dien Nature Reserve in Phong Dien district, central Thua Thien-Hue province.
Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) - A new environmental campaign was launched on January 7 to plant 2,500 indigenous trees on five hectares of land at the Phong Dien Nature Reserve in Phong Dien district, central Thua Thien-Hue province.
The “Hanh Trinh Viet Nam Xanh” (Vietnam Green Journey) campaign was kicked off by the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and Bao Viet Life Insurance.
Phong Dien Nature Reserve lies within the Central Truong Son Ecoregion, which has been named among the world’s most important ecoregions as it is home to many endangered and endemic flora and fauna.
The campaign is significant for afforestation and biodiversity conservation, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh said, adding that it is in response to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s call to plant 1 billion trees around Vietnam in 2021-2025.
Through the campaign, Bao Viet Life Insurance hopes to lend a hand in protecting people’s lives from natural disasters and lay seeds for the future, Director General Pham Ngoc Son said./.
The “Hanh Trinh Viet Nam Xanh” (Vietnam Green Journey) campaign was kicked off by the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and Bao Viet Life Insurance.
Phong Dien Nature Reserve lies within the Central Truong Son Ecoregion, which has been named among the world’s most important ecoregions as it is home to many endangered and endemic flora and fauna.
The campaign is significant for afforestation and biodiversity conservation, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Binh said, adding that it is in response to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s call to plant 1 billion trees around Vietnam in 2021-2025.
Through the campaign, Bao Viet Life Insurance hopes to lend a hand in protecting people’s lives from natural disasters and lay seeds for the future, Director General Pham Ngoc Son said./.