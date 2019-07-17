Tickets for the Formula 1 Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 went on sale via all channels from the morning of July 17. (Photo: VinGroup)

Hanoi (VNA) - Tickets for the Formula 1 Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 went on sale via all channels from the morning of July 17.



Hospitality (VIP), grandstand and general admission tickets are up for grabs for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the event, or as three-day combo tickets.



Hospitality ticket prices for a three-day combo range from 49,330,000 VND (2,140 USD) to 96,500,000 VND (4,190 USD), giving purchasers access to food, entertainment and other privileges.



Grandstand tickets include premium grandstand, standard grandstand and unreserved grandstand. Three-day ticket costs from 3,890,000 VND (170 USD) to 9,090,000 VND (395 USD), while the cheapest one-day ticket is 1,560,000 VND (67 USD).



Meanwhile, general admission ranges from 700,000 VND (30 USD) to 1,750,000 VND (76 USD).



Fans can buy tickets at www.f1vietnamgp.com, https://www.adayroi.com, VinMart convenience stores or call 1900 232428.



Vietnam will host thư F1 Grand Prix in Hanoi for the first time in April, 2020.



Preparations have been in full swing since March 2019 for a thrilling street race, west of Vietnam’s capital, around a 5.565km track located near My Dinh National Stadium.



Previously, on April 20, the 'F1 Vietnam Grand Prix Launch' event took place at the My Dinh National Stadium. It showcased a display of F1 racing cars, driven by legendary F1 driver David Coulthard.



As one of the largest and most prestigious sporting events on the planet, F1 is expected to enhance the capital’s position as a truly global city and a destination for world-class experiences.-VNA