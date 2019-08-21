Vietnam's team (in red jersey) in a recent international event. They will face Thailand on September 5 in the Asian zone’s second qualifying round for the World Cup 2020. (Photo: nld.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - More than 2,000 tickets allocated to Vietnamese fans for the upcoming match against Thailand in the Asian zone’s second qualifying round for the World Cup 2020 sold out in just five minutes.



According to the Football Association of Thailand (FAT), all tickets were sold within five minutes of being available on August 19 for the September 5 match between Vietnam and Thailand.



Vietnamese fans have been allocated their own area between stand A and stand D. The price for a travelling supporter is 650 baht (490,000 VND).



Meanwhile, tickets for local Thai fans are at 500 baht, equivalent to 375,000 VND, for a place in stand A, and 200 baht or 150,000 VND, for a place in stand D.



Earlier, nearly 20,000 tickets for Thai fans sold out on August 5 and 11.



Vietnam are in Group G alongside Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the UAE. They will gather at a training camp on August 25 to prepare for the event which will take place at 25,000-seat Thammasat Stadium in the city of Rangsit.-VNA