The U23 teams of Vietnam and Myanmar will have a friendly match at the Viet Tri Stadium of Phu Tho province on June 7 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Tickets for the upcoming U23 friendly football match between Vietnam and Myanmar are set to go on sale on June 4.



There will be numerous outlets where the 16,700 tickets will be sold, including online, at ticket booths and through official dispatchers.



Prices will range between 150,000 VND and 200,000 VND (6.5 – 8.7 USD)



The match is set to take place at the Viet Tri Stadium in the northern midland province of Phu Tho.



The friendly match, which will take place on June 7, will serve as preparation for both sides ahead of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines this November.



The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) said it is part of its plans to take the national team around the country so that fans could see their idols in person.

It will be the first time the 20,000-seat Viet Tri stadium, which received a facelift recently, will host an international match.-VNA