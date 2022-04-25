Tickets of flights, trains sold out for upcoming four-day holidays
Tickets of trains and flights to tourist hotspots around the country are almost fully booked for the upcoming long holidays.
Passengers queue at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Tickets of most flights from Hanoi to Con Dao and Phu Quoc, two popular island destinations, are sold out.
Flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to places like Quy Nhon, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Con Dao, Da Lat are still not back to pre-pandemic frequency and airfares have doubled.
On Vietnam Airlines flights from Hanoi to Phu Quoc on April 29, the lowest economy-class ticket costs more than 4.1 million VND (178.54 USD) one way while business-class ticket costs nearly 7 million VND (304.83 USD).
The carrier last month announced an increase of 2,300 flights with 450,000 seats during the holidays, mostly on domestic routes.
Bookings on most flights from HCM City and Hanoi to tourist destinations have reached 80-90 percent.
Bamboo Airways flights from Hanoi to Con Dao on April 30 and May 1 were fully booked two weeks ago.
On April 29, there were only a few business-class seats available at 7.6 million VND. All flights from Con Dao to Hanoi on May 3 are fully booked.
A Bamboo Airways spokesperson said air travel demand has surged with the pandemic being controlled, and the number of domestic passengers during the holidays could exceed the 2019 figure.
Dinh Viet Thang, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, said the number of passengers is expected to be 25-30 percent higher during the upcoming holidays compared to normal days.
Train tickets
According to the Vietnam Railways Corporation, train tickets from Hanoi to Hai Phong, Dong Hoi and Vinh, and from HCM City to Phan Thiet and Nha Trang on April 30 are almost sold out.
It plans to increase the number of trains from Hanoi to Lao Cai, Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, Vinh, Dong Hoi, Hue, and Da Nang by up to 30 to meet the holiday demand.
The National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1) fall on the weekend (Saturday and Sunday) and so the next two days are public holidays to compensate.
Transport disruptions are expected due to the surge in the number of travellers.
The most significant is likely to occur on highways linking major urban centres.
Many businesses, along with non-essential government offices, will remain closed during the holidays.
Vietnam has lifted almost all travel restrictions and opened up to international tourism on March 15 after a two-year interruption due to the outbreak./.