Business Reference exchange rate down despite gold price soaring The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on August 7, down 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Bamboo Airways leads in seven-month on-time performance Bamboo Airways led local airlines in punctuality in the last seven months, according to a recent report released by the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Cashew nut exports up 1 percent in H1 Despite the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s cashew exports in the first half of the year increased by 16 percent in volume year-on-year and 1 percent in value to 232,000 tonnes and nearly 1.53 billion USD, according to the Vietnam Cashew Association (VINACAS).

Business State Bank of Vietnam cuts some interest rates The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on August 6 announced its decision on cutting some policy rates with immediate effect, the second time this year following the adjustment on March 16.