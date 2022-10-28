Society Facebooker sentenced to two years in jail for abusing freedom, democracy rights A Facebook account owner in Hanoi was sentenced on October 27 to two years in prison for posting false information that affected businesses and harmed the stock market.

Society Kien Giang receives more Vietnamese returning from Cambodia Border guards in the Mekong Delta province on October 28 received 67 Vietnamese citizens returning from Cambodia at the Ha Tien International Border Gate.

Society HCM City: Space dedicated to late President opens at assembly hall of Hoa people A cultural space dedicated to late President Ho Chi Minh was inaugurated on October 28 at the Tue Thanh Assembly Hall (or Thien Hau pagoda), a place for cultural and spiritual activities of the Hoa ethnic people and a famous tourist destination in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 5.

Society Report on implementation of mechanism experiment in Vietnam announced A workshop to announce a research report on international experience in developing and implementing mechanism experiment in some fields and its applicability in Vietnam was held in Hanoi on October 28.