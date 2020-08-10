Business Reference exchange rate up 15 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,215 VND per USD on August 10, up 15 VND from the last working day of the previous week (August 7).

Business Nearly 20,000 rooftop solar power projects installed Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has announced that nearly 20,000 rooftop solar power projects with a combined capacity of 541.66 MWp were installed nationwide in the past seven months.