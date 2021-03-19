Business Vietnam, UAE enjoy surge in two-way trade Total two-way trade between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached 809 million USD in the first two months of this year, up 58 percent from the same period last year.

Business Sugar industry eyes solid year after a bitter 2020 The prospects for the domestic sugar industry look brighter this year due to efforts to control smuggling and the imposition of duties on sugar imported from Thailand.

Business Bac Giang develops IT infrastructure, digital economy The northern province of Bac Giang has strengthened information technology (IT), digital infrastructure, and digital transformation to build e-government and a digital socio-economy, said Director of the provincial Information Communications Department Tran Minh Chieu.

Business US popularises farm produce to Vietnam Vietnam is one of the promising markets of the US’s farm produce, especially high-quality, safe and healthy products, experts said.