Tien Giang focuses on administrative reform
Locals at the Tien Giang provincial Centre for Public Services (Photo: VNA)Tien Giang (VNA) - The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is focusing all resources on speeding up the reform of administrative procedures and expanding the use of information technology (IT), which has effectively contributed to fostering local socio-economic development.
According to assessments from the provincial People’s Committee, administrative reform has been carried out effectively by all local departments and sectors.
The year 2020 was also the fourth year Tien Giang implemented a project on “Application of information technology in State offices”. All local offices have used software to receive and handle documents, and applied the province’s “single window” software to receive, handle, and return documents.
Submitting administrative requests at the provincial Centre for Public Services (Photo: VNA)To better serve locals and businesses, the provincial People’s Committee has asked leaders of units and localities to continue stepping up administrative reform and IT application at State offices, which are considered important solutions to realize three breakthrough missions set out in the resolution of the 11th provincial Party Congress.
The resolution requires that the top leaders of offices and units must play the leading role in the work.
Besides, the province will continue revising legal documents and administrative procedures to ensure their legality and feasibility./.