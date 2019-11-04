Tien Giang moves to preserve sedge mat weaving craft
Long Dịnh Village in Long Dịnh Commune, Châu Thanh District, Tien Giang Province is famous for the craft of weaving sedge mats. The craft has been supported by local authorities.
A skilled sedge mat maker in Long Dinh village can weave up to 10 mats a day to earn to 1,300 – 1,500 USD per month. This level of income is common among the 400 local mat makers. With a high number of skilled craftsmen, Long Dinh commune was recognised as a craft village in 2003.
Despite its recent growth, the craft village still faces a number of difficulties, including land shortage for warehouses, a lack of capital to invest in machinery and the absence of a marketing plan.
Tien Giang province is also encouraging people to invest in machinery to improve productivity and the product’s competitive edge./.