A skilled sedge mat maker in Long Dinh village can weave up to 10 mats a day to earn to 1,300 – 1,500 USD per month. This level of income is common among the 400 local mat makers. With a high number of skilled craftsmen, Long Dinh commune was recognised as a craft village in 2003.

Despite its recent growth, the craft village still faces a number of difficulties, including land shortage for warehouses, a lack of capital to invest in machinery and the absence of a marketing plan.

Tien Giang province is also encouraging people to invest in machinery to improve productivity and the product’s competitive edge./.

VNA