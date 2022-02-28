Tien Giang promotes economic growth through developing transport system
The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has made strong investment in expanding its transport system that connects with other regional localities in order to motivate the local economic development.
A section of Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway (Photo: VNA)Tien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has made strong investment in expanding its transport system that connects with other regional localities in order to motivate the local economic development.
Tran Van Bon, Director of the provincial Department of Transport said that Tien Giang has mobilised investment from all sources, including foreign investment, in socio-economic infrastructure system.
The department has made recommendations to the provincial People’s Committee on the upgrade of major transport works.
They include the bypass of National Highway 1 through Cai Lay township; the Trung Luong - My Thuan expressway; provincial road 872B (through Go Cong Tay district) from National Highway 50 to Tan Long ferry terminal; expansion of four narrow bridges on National Highway 1 through the province; along with the construction of the new provincial road 878 to the industrial area in the southeast of Tan Phuoc, and a road along Tien river (from Cai Be township to My Thuan bridge), according to the official.
Bon stressed that the transport works of regional connectivity have helped boost the socio-economic development of Tra Vinh and the region as a whole.
Meanwhile, Huynh Thanh Binh, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Go Cong Tay district said that the provincial road 872B is an important work that remove the transport bottleneck for Long Binh industrial cluster in Long Binh township. It has created a important corridor facilitating trade activities and opened up economic development opportunities for the whole region.
Meanwhile, the provincial road connecting the industrial area in the southeast region of Tan Phuoc district with the Ho Chi Minh City-Trung Luong expressway has made transport system of Tan Phuoc 1 and 2 industrial parks smoother.
Last year, Tien Giang put five bridges into operation at total cost of over 638 billion VND (27.96 million USD).
Tran Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee said that in the future, Tien Giang will continue to priotitise the development of the infrastructure system in the core urban areas of three major economic regions of My Tho city, Go Cong township and Cai Lay township.
At the same time, it will upgrade the urban transport system to complete its target of becoming a new-style rural province in 2025./.