Tien Giang province is home to more than 80,000 hectares of fruit trees. (Photo: VNA)

Tien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is working to accelerate the granting of planting area codes to more than 80,000 hectares of fruit trees which yield over 1.5 million tonnes of fruits each year.



The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that as of October 26, 187 codes had been granted to 17,396 hectares of fruit trees in Tien Giang.



Of them, 95 codes are designated for 16,305 hectares of jackfruit, dragon fruit, mango, watermelon, rambutan, longan and durian that are eligible for export to China. The others are given to areas of dragon fruit, mango, rambuatan, longan and star apple to serve export to the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Australia and New Zealand.

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Nguyen Van Man, Director of the Department, noted that his agency will continue to maintain and expand the area that receives codes, while stepping up the transfer of advanced farming techniques to farmers.



The department will also coordinate with competent agencies and localities to expand safe durian production, meeting VietGAP standards, and intensify communication work to raise public awareness on plant quarantine for durian export to China./.

VNA