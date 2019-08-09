AO/dioxin victims and their families in Tien Giang granted with gifts (Source: thtg.vn)

– The chapter of the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin (VAVA) in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang raised 10 billion VND (430,430 USD) in the first seven months of 2019.Exceeding the yearly target by over 60 percent, the donation has so far been spent on 25,000 gifts, 29 charity houses, 12 wheelchairs, and regular financial assistance for more than 100 victims.According to Duong Thi Le, Chairwoman of the VAVA provincial chapter, the association will continue focusing on communications activities in raising fund and support for the group.Tien Giang is home to nearly 11,000 AO/dioxin victims.The US army sprayed some 80 million litres of toxic chemicals, 61 percent of which was Agent Orange containing 366 kilograms of dioxin, over nearly one quarter of the total area of South Vietnam from 1961 to 1971.Preliminary statistics showed that 4.8 million Vietnamese people were exposed to AO/dioxin, and about 3 million people became victims. Tens of thousands of people have died while millions of others have suffered from cancer and other incurable diseases as consequences of exposure. Many of their offspring have also suffered from birth deformities.-VNA