Business Tan Cang-Cat Lai Port welcomes six vessels Tan Cang-Cat Lai Port of the Saigon Newport Corporation received six commercial vessels on the 2021 Lunar New Year’s eve, which fell on February 11, handling 11,990 TEUs of goods in total.

Business Vietnam earns 2.6 billion USD from garment exports in January Vietnam raked in 2.6 billion USD from exports of textiles and garments in January 2021, up 3.3 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business FPT, Toyota launch digital transformation joint venture Vietnam’s leading IT services provider FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, and Smart Holdings of Toyota Group have recently launched FPT Smart Technologies - a joint venture providing digital transformation services and solutions.