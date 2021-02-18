Tien Giang sees rosy signs in export
The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has seen rosy signs in export in early 2021, with export turnover reaching 270 million USD, up 36 percent year-on-year.
Tien Giang will work to complete the dual goals of containing the COVID-19 pandemic, and spurring socio-economic development, focusing on the production and export of farm produce and major goods. (Photo: VNA)
According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Dung, Tien Giang shipped abroad nearly 9,300 tonnes of processed aquatic products since the beginning of this year, earning 18.5 million USD, up more than 29 percent in volume and about 7 percent in value year-on-year.
Significant growth has also been recorded in the export of vegetables and fruit, rice, leather and footwear, handbags and plastics.
The locality is making efforts to raise the total export revenue to 3.25 billion USD in this year, the official said.
Tien Giang will work to complete the dual goals of containing the COVID-19 pandemic, and spurring socio-economic development, focusing on the production and export of farm produce and major goods.
The province has optimised opportunities generated by new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs) such as the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), in an effort to boost the agricultural production and export to markets worldwide.
The deals are also expected to attract more orders in garment-textile, leather and footwear, fruit and vegetables, and rice sectors.
Apart from administrative reform, Tien Giang has improved the local investment and business environment, and encouraged businesses to upgrade equipment and improve product quality and packaging, and expand the market./.