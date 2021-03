Locals at the Tien Giang provincial Centre for Public Services (Photo: VNA)

- The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is making efforts to speed up administrative reform, which has so far proven effective in boosting its socio-economic development.The comment was made at an online conference reviewing the intensification of administrative reform and the application of information technology (IT) in Tien Giang ’s State offices during 2020, which was chaired by Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Vinh on March 4.According to assessments from the committee, administrative reform has been carried out effectively by all local departments and sectors, and administrative discipline gradually put in order.The province has focused on building e-government and posted positive results.