Society Quang Binh tackles 230kg wartime bomb The Mines Advisory Group (MAG) on March 2 said its team in the central province of Quang Binh has safely handled a wartime bomb found by residents in Le Thuy district.

Videos Muong ethnics preserve stilt houses for tourism development Thanks to economic development, many Muong families in Ngoc Lac mountainous district in Thanh Hoa province have built houses in recent years featuring new and modern architecture. However, many families decided to keep their traditional bamboo stilt houses, especially after the district introduced a policy preserving the stilt houses in association with the development of community tourism.

Videos Ancient Ao Dai introduced to Vietnamese ambassadors In a bid to introduce the beauty of Vietnam’s ancient ao dai, the older version of the country’s traditional dress, as well as traditional cultural values through costumes, Nguyen Duc Loc, a Vietnamese ancient costume researcher, and the ICEP-Hanoi Classy organisation has jointly organised a meeting with diplomats who will be ambassadors in foreign countries.

Society Hanoi calls for donations to sea, island fund The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in Hanoi on March 2 called for contributions to the “Fund for Vietnam’s Sea and Islands”.