Environment National forest service payment mechanism generates 120 million USD annually The Payment for Forest Environmental Services (PFES) system implemented at national scale under an USAID project now generates approximately 120 million USD annually to finance the management of approximately 6 million hectares of Vietnam’s forests.

Environment ENV campaign helps protect wildlife in central localities Fruitful results have been made in a campaign to minimise violations of wildlife protection regulations launched by Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) in the three central localities, Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang, and Quang Nam, in the 2019-2020 period, according to the ENV.

Environment Forum discusses challenges to sustainable energy transition Experts discussed the opportunities and challenges in sustainable energy transition at a Hanoi forum held by Vietnam Energy magazine on April 20, which focused on the development of green, clean, and renewable energy against the backdrop of international capital movement into the country.

Environment Environmental protection - Foundation for development in Da Nang Environmental protection will be placed at the centre of decisions and policies in central Da Nang city under a project aiming to build the locality into an environmentally-friendly metropolis during the 2021-2030 period.