Tien Giang targets 160.64 million USD in key construction investment
The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang plans to mobilise over 3.7 trillion VND (160.64 million USD) in public investment capital this year, Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Dinh Thong has said.
Hung Vuong Road in My Tho city of Tien Giang province (Photo: VNA)
Of the figure, the local budget will fund nearly 3 trillion VND, while the remainder will come from the State budget.
Local authorities are set to roll out 189 key constructions in the fields of education and vocational training, health care, population and family planning, transport, agriculture, irrigation and aquaculture, and the national target programme on building new-style rural areas, including works remaining from last year.
Since the start of this year, the province has disbursed close to 998 billion VND in public capital, reaching nearly 27 percent of the target, of which 936.5 billion VND was from the local budget.
For prompt disbursement, contractors are asked to speed up the construction of remaining works and those for the programme building new-style rural areas.
In addition, the province will bolster transparency, inspections, and supervision at all levels and by local people, and spare no effort in tackling corruption, losses and wastefulness as well as detecting and strictly handling violations by collectives and individuals regarding public investment./.