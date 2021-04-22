Business Quang Ninh eyes 550,000 visitors during April 30-May Day holiday Home to Ha Long Bay - a recognised world natural heritage, the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is set to welcome between 500,000 and 550,000 visitors during the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1) holiday, said a local official.

Business Soft power helps Vietnam enhance national brand value: Expert Vietnam has performed strongly in optimising soft power to enhance the value of domestic product trademarks, according to Vu Ba Phu, head of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Long-term plan for post-pandemic economic recovery needed: Insiders As the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to develop in an unpredictable fashion despite vaccination campaigns being carried out in many countries around the world, experts have said that Vietnam needs to identify and adopt a long-term plan for post-pandemic economic recovery.

Business Lam Dong, India seek stronger agricultural cooperation As a locality that leads the way in high-tech agriculture in Vietnam, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong holds advantages in cooperating in this regard with different countries from around the world, including India, an online conference has heard.