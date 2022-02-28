Tien Giang to spend over 200 billion VND upgrading power system
The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang will pour 207.7 billion VND (9.1 million USD) into upgrading its power system this year in order to ensure a sufficient and stable supply for people’s production and daily activities, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.
Accordingly, the province will upgrade and develop 87.2km of medium-voltage and 357km of low-voltage lines, along with 88 substations with a total capacity of over 8,552kVA.
The provincial People’s Committee also urged investors to quickly deploy approved wind power projects as well as supported them in site clearance in order to put the projects into operation this year as planned.
The power industry is requested to promptly implement projects that were yet completed last year, including 323km of medium-voltage and 832km of low-voltage, and transformer stations having a combined capacity of 124,000 kVA, with a total investment capital of more than 504 billion VND.
Over the past few years, great efforts have been made by the province to increase the electricity coverage. Now all local households have access to the power grids. Tien Giang saved 74 million KWh of electricity last year, exceeding its set target by 5.5 percent./.