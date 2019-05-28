Tien Giang province’s Go Cong Dong district expanded its clam farming area to 2,200ha this year. (Photo: VNA)

- Farmers in the coastal district of Go Cong Dong, the largest clam producer in Tien Giang province, have received high selling prices after expanding the clam breeding area this year.The district has bred 2,200ha of clam this year, up 200ha against last year, according to the local Division of Agriculture and Rural Development.Clam farming areas are mostly in Tan Thanh commune, which is the province’s largest clam producer.The Mekong Delta province has set up concentrated clam farming zones in coastal districts, mostly in Go Cong Dong and Tan Phu Dong.However, only Go Cong Dong’s Tan Thanh commune has set up a large area, covering 2,000 hectares.Breeding clams in alluvial grounds along coastal areas has offered a good income for many farmers in recent years.Doan Thanh Hung, chairman of the Tan Thanh communal People’s Committee, said traders were buying clams at 19,000 - 21,000 VND a kilogramme, up 2,000 VND against the same period last year.Tran Van Chi of Tan Thanh said he earned more than 500 million VND (21,400 USD) a year in profit from farming clams on a 6ha area.Farmers in the district harvested more than 5,500ha of clams in the first quarter of the year, according to the bureau.However, clam farming has faced challenges, including diseases that cause clams to die en masse during the dry season.As many as 50 hectares of clams in Tan Thanh have been affected by disease this year.To promote the district’s advantages in breeding aquaculture, including clams, the district has improved agricultural extension activities and provided advanced farming techniques to farmers, according to the bureau.The district has also told farmers to breed aquatic species according to established schedules and have measures to prevent disease and protect the environment.In the first quarter, it organised training courses on farming plants, animals and aquatic species for more than 1,700 farmers.The district plans to set up a 30ha area to breed parent clams as farmers now have to buy juvenile clams for breeding from the neighbouring province of Ben Tre and Ho Chi Minh City.Transport from localities to the province has resulted in the deaths of juvenile clams.One kilo contains around 900 juvenile clams, which are normally bred for 18 months to reach market size.Clams are one of the district’s traditional farmed aquatic species, with an average yield of 10 tonnes per ha per crop.The district harvested 5,500 tonnes of clams in the first quarter of the year.-VNA