Environment Hanoi needs to take action to reduce plastic waste The use of plastic bags and products in traditional markets and shops in the capital city of Hanoi has been on the rise again.

Environment First-ever clean-up of coral reefs in Cham Islands The Management Board of the Cham Island Marine Protected Area in Hoi An city in central Quang Nam province finished a clean-up of the seabed to protect coral reefs in the waters of Cu Lao Cham (Cham Islands) on March 8 after a couple of days.

Environment Completion deadline for Hanoi’s biggest waste-to-power project extended The deadline for completion of the Thien Y waste-to-power plant, the biggest of its kind in Hanoi, will be postponed from its original date as outbreaks of COVID-19 in the capital and the northern province of Hai Duong affected construction work.

Environment Vietnam, US see fruitful results in dioxin treatment After more than one year of cooperation, with joint efforts of Vietnam’s authorised agencies and the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the treatment of dioxin at Bien Hoa airport in southern Dong Nai province has seen positive results, thus creating a premise for Vietnam and the US to clean up over 500,000cu.m of soil and sediment at the airport, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh has said.