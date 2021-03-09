Tien Giang's district launches measures to ensure production in dry season
Illustrative photo (Source: tiengiang.gov.vn)Tien Giang (VNA) – Cai Lay district in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is implementing a series of measures for natural disaster prevention in face of complicated weather developments, drought, and saline intrusion during the dry season.
Accordingly, it is investing more than 40.4 billion VND (1.7 million USD) in building in facilities for drought and saline intrusion prevention, with a focus on dredging 28 canals with a total length of over 56 km. In addition, the district has repaired damaged sluices and built 11 dams to store fresh water and prevent saltwater.
Localities in the district have been requested to build plans in response to drought, saltwater intrusion, and natural disasters, while local farmers must frequently get updated with related information to promptly protect their production.
Saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta will continue to increase in March and April, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting.
The peak of saltwater intrusion will occur during high tides on March 12 -16, March 27 – April 1, April 9 – 14 and April 24 – 30.
The delta, the country’s largest rice, fruit and seafood producer, is facing a higher than normal level of saltwater from the sea through river mouths in the ongoing dry season. However, it is not as severe as the level of the previous dry season./.